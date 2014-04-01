© leifstiller-dreamstime.com

StanTronic Instruments Enters PXI & PXI Express markets

StanTronic Instruments has been appointed distributor for Signadyne, a supplier of PXI / PXIe Solutions.

Signadyne specialises in high-performance modular equipment for control, test and measurement applications. These applications cover many industries, including electronics & telecom, aerospace & defence, research laboratories, life sciences, etc.



The range of technology hardware includes I/O interfaces: RF, analog, digital, video, communication buses, time-to-digital converters, chassis with integrated controllers, among others.