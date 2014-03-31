© alphaspirit-dreamstime.com

Lite-On Technology to acquire LarView Technologies

Lite-On's Board has approved the acquisition of 100% stake of LarView Technologies.

The acquisition is expected to result in further enhancement of production automation of high-mega pixel camera modules, the obtaining of miniature packaging technology, coupled with the R&D team. All while accelerating production capacity expansion for high-mega pixel camera modules in order to promptly meet rapid end-market growth and increased customer demands.