© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com Business | March 26, 2014
NEC expands smart energy business with acquisition
NEC acquires grid energy storage and commercial systems business of A123 Systems from Wanxiang.
NEC Corporation has acquired the A123 Energy Solutions business unit of A123 Systems, LLC. This acquisition, for approximately USD USD 100 million, strengthens the energy storage capability of NEC's smart energy business, a core segment of its Mid-term Management Plan's commitment to social infrastructure. A123 Energy Solutions will be integrated into the NEC Group of companies and operated globally as a key element of its business. An agreement on the terms of the deal has been finalized and a new company "NEC Energy Solutions" is slated to begin operation in June 2014 under the direction of NEC.
A123's existing cell manufacturing and sales, research and development, and automotive operations will remain the core focus of A123 Systems, LLC.
"With these combined strengths, NEC Energy Solutions will be able to help satisfy the growing demand for energy storage worldwide, whether driven by increased penetration of renewable energy from wind and solar, more effective grid stabilization services like frequency regulation and frequency response, or the desire for more efficient reinforcement of existing transmission and distribution grids," said Takemitsu Kunio, Senior Vice President of NEC Corporation. "Improving energy reliability, sustainability, and security, we will provide turn-key energy storage solutions, ranging from utility-side storage at the megawatt scale, down to behind-the-meter storage at the kilowatt scale for residential, commercial, or industrial sites."
"We are delighted by the combination of strengths of the two companies," said Bud Collins, President of A123 Energy Solutions. "Combining our experience in the grid storage space with the world's leading utilities and power producers, NEC's strength in ICT, and its lithium-ion manufacturing scale, we believe the resulting company will be a formidable organization, well-equipped to handle the emerging smart energy sector across the globe."
A123's existing cell manufacturing and sales, research and development, and automotive operations will remain the core focus of A123 Systems, LLC.
"With these combined strengths, NEC Energy Solutions will be able to help satisfy the growing demand for energy storage worldwide, whether driven by increased penetration of renewable energy from wind and solar, more effective grid stabilization services like frequency regulation and frequency response, or the desire for more efficient reinforcement of existing transmission and distribution grids," said Takemitsu Kunio, Senior Vice President of NEC Corporation. "Improving energy reliability, sustainability, and security, we will provide turn-key energy storage solutions, ranging from utility-side storage at the megawatt scale, down to behind-the-meter storage at the kilowatt scale for residential, commercial, or industrial sites."
"We are delighted by the combination of strengths of the two companies," said Bud Collins, President of A123 Energy Solutions. "Combining our experience in the grid storage space with the world's leading utilities and power producers, NEC's strength in ICT, and its lithium-ion manufacturing scale, we believe the resulting company will be a formidable organization, well-equipped to handle the emerging smart energy sector across the globe."
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments