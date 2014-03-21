© cumypah dreamstime.com

Renesas moves forward its realignment

Renesas plans to transfer semiconductor manufacturing facility at overseas subsidiary as well as contract production.

Renesas and J-Devices Corporation have signed a definitive agreement to transfer part of the manufacturing facility at Renesas Semiconductor Singapore, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics, to J-Devices Semiconductor Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of J-Devices.



In accordance with the Transfer, the companies have also signed an agreement to outsource manufacturing of part of the Renesas products that are currently manufactured at Renesas Semiconductor Singapore to J-Devices Semiconductor.



To bolster its business foundation, Renesas is moving forward with the realignment of the manufacturing sites of the Renesas Group with the aim of boosting production efficiency. As part of these efforts, in 2013, Renesas transferred three of its back-end manufacturing facilities in Japan to J-Devices, while proceeding with restructuring measures that include a shifting to contract production of some products.



The Transfer is expected to be completed in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016 (planned), and the contract production is expected to begin in the second half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016 (planned).