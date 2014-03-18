© studio 37 dreamstime.com

Plessey inks distribution agreement with Matrix

Plessey Semiconductors announced today that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Matrix Electrónica S.L. for the Iberian market for Plessey's GaN on Si LED products.

Jose María Vilallonga Presas, President and CEO of Matrix, said, "We are very excited about partnering with Plessey. I am confident that the combination of Plessey's innovative products and our extensive knowledge of the market will be very successful. The GaN-on-Si technology is going to be a revolution in the solid state lighting market and Matrix will be a pioneer in introducing the new technology in Spain and Portugal."



David Owen, Regional Sales Director for Plessey, added, "Plessey are very pleased to work with a distributor who has been focusing on the solid state lighting market for a considerable number of years. Matrix has a dedicated team working in the lighting segment and therefore considerable knowledge of the lighting industry and customer base in the region."



Matrix is headquartered in Madrid with offices across Spain, Portugal and Chile.