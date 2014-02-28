© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

PVA opens new parts warehouse in Europe

PVA (Precision Valve & Automation, Inc.) has opened a new spare parts warehouse in France. Located just outside of Paris in Marne-la-Vallee.

The new facility aims to significantly cut down on shipping times and transit costs for spare parts, which have always been sent out of PVA's New York headquarters.



The new facility opened February 25, 2014 to meet the demands of an expanding European customer base, a key growth market for PVA.



"With the rapid pace of the industry, we are making proactive efforts to broaden our geographical proximity to our customers," said Frank Hart, Global Sales and Marketing Manager at PVA. "Opening the spare parts warehouse is part of our ongoing commitment to invest in providing exceptional delivery, service and support in Europe."