Centrosolar America partners with TSMC Solar

Centrosolar America and TSMC Solar, a subsidiary of TSMC, signed an agreement for the deployment of TSMC Solar's CIGS solar modules across North America.

The territory covered by the agreement includes solar energy markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.



The agreement names Centrosolar America as the exclusive provider of the TSMC Solar CIGS technology in residential and commercial solar markets. TSMC Solar and Centrosolar America may also collaborate on utility-scale projects.



"With its heritage of manufacturing excellence and as a world leader in CIGS-based solar technology, TSMC Solar is now changing the landscape of the North American solar energy market," said Ram Akella, Centrosolar America's Managing Director. "Our robust network of installers and distributors today delivers the most cutting-edge, turn-key solutions on the market and is ideally positioned to bring TSMC Solar's new high performance CIGS technology to homeowners and commercial projects on a broad scale."



"For Centrosolar America, this partnership with TSMC Solar means expanded opportunities in serving the larger scale commercial and utility-scale markets and new ways to provide our installers with the latest technology, products and service for their customers. It means more choices in solar for the end-users and it challenges the mainstream industry to take solar to the next level," added Akella.