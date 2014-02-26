© baloncici-dreamstime.com

IR opens new facility in Singapore

International Rectifie has commenced initial production at its new ultra-thin wafer processing facility in Singapore (IRSG).

Wafer thinning, metallization, testing and additional proprietary wafer level processing are undertaken at the new 60'000 square foot manufacturing site which receives processed wafers from IR’s internal fabs and foundry partners. The facility, which will employ approximately 135 people in the initial phase, will process a variety of products, including the company’s latest generation power MOSFETs and IGBTs.



“IRSG will help improve IR’s flexibility and production cycle time by providing advanced wafer processing for wafers manufactured internally or at our foundry partners. Furthermore, IRSG will allow IR to consolidate final wafer processing in close proximity to our major assembly locations,” stated IR’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Oleg Khaykin.



“As one of the top 5 companies in advanced power management technology globally, we are happy that IR has chosen to locate its latest wafer finishing facility in Singapore. IRSG is a welcome addition to Singapore’s power electronics industry, which continues to be a key growth area. Beyond being a trusted manufacturing location in Asia, IRSG will be able to tap on Singapore’s strong base of talent and reputable research institutes and for R&D collaboration opportunities,” said Terence Gan, Director for Electronics, Singapore’s Economic Development Board (EDB).