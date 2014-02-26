© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

Future Electronics an ARM Accreditation Corporate Partner

Future Electronics the first distributor to become an ARM Accreditation Corporate Partner

To gain an Accredited MCU Engineer certification, the engineer must cover a broad range of topics laid down in the AAME syllabus, practise the implementation of ARM-based designs and then demonstrate knowledge in an exam independently administered by Prometric.



In becoming a worldwide corporate member of the AAE program, Future Electronics is extending its ability to provide advice and support on system architecture to manufacturers of embedded systems. This adds to its existing product-support service provided to users of ARM-based microcontrollers from Future Electronics’ franchised suppliers.



It has also committed resources to training 45 engineers as qualified AAME educators (15 each in North America, EMEA and Asia). These AAME educators will provide training internally to Future Electronics staff to ensure that all field applications engineers (FAEs) who provide microcontroller advice and support to customers gain AAME certification by the end of 2014.



Steve Carr, VP Engineering & Vertical Markets Future at Future Electronics (EMEA), said: ‘Help from an expert in ARM products at the beginning of a 32-bit project can help ensure that design teams make the right choice of architecture up front, and to avoid the mistake of choosing an under- or over-specified core.



Keith Clarke, VP Market Development of ARM said: “This is a significant milestone in the development of our corporate scheme as Future Electronics becomes the first company to gain full Accreditation status. Future Electronics are showing industry leadership with this commitment as they seek to realize the value in providing expert advice on the wide variety of ARM-based core designs to help distribution customers get to market quickly and successfully.”