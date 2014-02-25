© Würth Elektronik

Duo to lead Würth's connector division

Würth Elektronik connector division will be jointly managed by Romain Jugy and Josef Wörner.

The connector division will be jointly managed by: Romain Jugy, who will be responsible for production and development as Head of Product Management, and Josef Wörner, who will be responsible for the global sales of connectors in his position as Head of Sales.



Both managers have been working successfully for the company for many years. Romain Jugy was heavily involved in the initial development of the plug connector programme and has since taken on the role of joint managing director of Würth Elektronik France SAS in Lyon. Josef Wörner has until now managed connector sales for the German market. He will also continue to hold this position following his appointment as Head of Sales.



The duo is set to head up the global expansion of the connector division. With three logistics hubs in Waldenburg (Germany), Lyon (France) and Hong Kong, as well as other storage locations.