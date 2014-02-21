© anatoly abyshev dreamstime.com

3M to acquire Treo Solutions

3M has entered into an agreement to acquire Treo Solutions, provider of data analytics and business intelligence to healthcare payers and providers.

“Together, 3M and Treo will offer customers access to better, more comprehensive data that gives a more complete picture of the patient across all sites of care,” said Jon T. Lindekugel, president, 3M Health Information Systems. “It’s essential information needed to manage costs and improve patient outcomes under new risk-sharing care models.”



Treo employs approximately 185 people and is headquartered in Troy, N.Y., with offices in Denver and Overland Park, Kan. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.