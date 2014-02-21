© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Prevas releases Linux distribution for congatec computer module

Prevas has released a minimal Linux distribution for conga-QMX6 from congatec, a Freescale i.MX6 based COM (Computer-On-Module) computer module.

The release has been done on the Open Source project OE-lite, an Open Source Integration tool for industrial Linux distributions.



With the release it is possible for users of conga-QMX6 to start with a Linux where they can choose all the content themselves during integration, instead of starting out with a lot of features that is not needed and later must be removed.



”It is Prevas’ hope that the release will help more developer trying OE-lite based Linux and thereby getting the benefits of the Open Source project, that aims at easing both integration and longevity maintenance of customized Linux distributions” says Product Manager Mads Doré Hansen from Prevas.



If the user doesn’t want to jump into Linux development by themselves, they can also consider looking at Prevas Industrial Linux for conga-QMX6, here they can start out with an OE-lite based Linux with a lot of features and safe-update for conga-QMX6, delivered well tested and ready for use.