Star expands via acquisition

Star Navigation Systems Group has entered an agreement of purchase and sale whereby Star will acquire the assets, client list and IP (including numerous patents) of an aerospace products company in Canada.

The assets to be acquired will expand Star's ability to secure and improve the efficiency of its supply chain, enhance its product offering in commercial and military equipment, generate additional revenue and integrate its manufacturing and research and development areas more effectively.