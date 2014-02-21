© photographer dreamstime.com

Zytronic signs with Timeks and Atrek Systems

Zytronic has signed new partnership agreements with Timeks in Turkey and Atrek Systems in Malaysia. The deals covers Zytronic projected capacitive touch sensor range.

In addition to Turkey, Timeks serves customers in Azerbaijan and Cyprus. Atrek Systems’ distribution agreement covers Malaysia and South East Asia.



Ian Crosby, Zytronic’s Sales & Marketing Director commented, “I’m delighted to welcome Timeks and Atrek to our global sales channel network. Turkey and Malaysia both have dynamic, growing economies and our new regional partners have a complementary portfolio of components and systems for the kiosk industry. Our proprietary touch technology is proven in the most demanding self-service and commercial applications and will be an excellent addition to their line cards.”