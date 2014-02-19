© lcro77 dreamstime.com

Lantronix signs with Arrow Electronics

Lantronix has signed an agreement with Arrow Electronics, providing for sales and marketing programs, product delivery and distribution services for Lantronix products throughout the EMEA regions.

"Lantronix has proven to be an excellent supplier, delivering world-class, innovative products for IoT (Internet of Things) applications," said Guido Resch, vice president semiconductor marketing, Arrow EMEA. "We are pleased to collaborate with Lantronix, and look forward to kicking off our expanded relationship at this month's Embedded World conference in Nurnberg."



The new collaboration with Arrow Electronics expands the Lantronix' sales and marketing reach, as well as its distribution network throughout the EMEA region, including: Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Hercegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lichtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, and Vatican City.



"A key element in our European growth strategy is aligning Lantronix with world-class partners such as Arrow Electronics," said Martin Poppelaars, vice president of sales for Lantronix EMEA. "We have a long and successful history partnering with Arrow in the North American and Asia Pacific regions, and we believe this agreement will enable us to better leverage Arrow's global distribution network to grow our business in EMEA. We look forward to deepening our relationship with Arrow through this new collaboration."