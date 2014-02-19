© alterfalter dreamstime.com

Breker Verification Systems inks it with Incusolution

Breker Verification Systems, The System-on-Chip (SoC) verification company, has named Incusolution its exclusive distributor in Korea.

Breker selected Incusolution to support TrekSoC users, as well as SoC and system developers in Korea who design mobile phones and other consumer electronics devices.



"It's not often we come across a tool so well suited for the Korean market," notes Minhee Son, chief executive officer (CEO) of Incusolution. "The TrekSoC family is the type of verification software that will benefit the vast majority of chip projects."



"Incusolution has an impressive track record and understands the kinds of users who will find TrekSoC and TrekSoC-Si most valuable," adds Adnan Hamid, Breker's CEO. "I'm delighted we're embarking on a long-term partnership."