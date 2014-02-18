© blacksnake dreamstime.com

Management contract of Arunjai Mittal extended

The Supervisory Board of Infineon Technologies has extended the contract of Management Board Member Arunjai Mittal.

The term of the contract is five years; it thus ends on December 31, 2019. The extension of Mittal’s contract was unanimously approved during a meeting of the Supervisory Board at the end of the company’s Annual General Meeting. As with the extension of Dominik Asam’s contract last year, this shows that the Supervisory Board is keen to maintain the successful setup of the Board.



Arunjai Mittal was appointed as member of the Management Board of Infineon Technologies AG on January 1, 2012. In his current position, he is responsible for Regions, Sales, Marketing, Strategy Development and Mergers & Acquisitions. His current contract is expiring on December 31, 2014.