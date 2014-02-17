© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Astrodyne Corporation appoints key executives

Astrodyne Corporation, has announced the appointment of key executives to lead the company’s EMI Filter and Power Supply businesses.

Peter Resca, formerly Vice President of Sales and Marketing, has been named General Manager of the global Power Supply business. Mr. Resca has spent the past 19 years with Astrodyne in a variety of technical and commercial management roles.



Eric Kessler, formerly Director of Sales for LCR Electronics, Inc., has been named Vice President of North America Sales for Astrodyne. Mr. Kessler has spent the past 4 years at LCR Electronics, with prior sales management roles in a variety of capital goods manufacturers.



Ken Ogden, formerly Vice President of Engineering and co-owner of Radius Power, Inc., has been named Vice President of Global Engineering for the EMI Filter business. Mr. Ogden co-founded Radius Power 15 years ago. Prior to that, he worked in various engineering roles for Schaffner, Inc. an EMI Filter producer.



Bob Singh, formerly Vice President and co-owner of Radius Power, Inc., has been named Vice President of Global Business Development for the EMI Filters business. Mr. Singh co-founded Radius Power 15 years ago. Prior to that, he worked in various commercial roles for Schaffner, Inc. an EMI Filter producer.



Pete Kaczmarek, President and CEO of Astrodyne commented, “We welcomed the LCR Electronics and Radius Power teams into the Astrodyne family in December, and we have moved quickly to integrate their key managers into the Astrodyne executive team. We will now focus on bringing our customers a broad basket of specialized power solutions and new global capabilities.”