© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Sony to double supply image sensor to Apple

Sony and Apple have reportedly entered negotiations about doubling the supply of camera components for the next iPhone.

Sony is already supplying most of the CMOS sensors for Apple's iPhone models (for the rear-mounted camera). It's likely that Apple will go with Sony also for the front camera, according to a report in Nikkei.



With video calls expected to be more common, Apple reached out to Sony for a larger sensor supply, the report continues.