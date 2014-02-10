© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com Business | February 10, 2014
Rochester enters into a continuing source agreement with Renesas
Rochester Electronics has entered into a continuing source agreement for discontinued products with Renesas Electronics Corporation.
Rochester will continue supporting customers with products that have been discontinued or that have already gone through their end-of-life process. Rochester will be receiving product from Renesas that have been discontinued or have gone through their end-of-life process. Transfer will include Analog and Power, SoC and MCU products. Product will arrive at Rochester Distribution Centers in February and collaboration between Rochester and Renesas will continue for customers worldwide.
“Offering dedicated customer support is paramount to Renesas and we are committed to the long-term production requirements of our customers” said Tsuneo Takahashi, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer (CSMO) at Renesas Electronics Corporation. “We are confident that with its capabilities, experience and dedication to quality, Rochester will offer great service to our customers who wish to continue designing with Renesas products.”
“We are proud of our commitment to giving the very best product support, service and programs to Renesas and their customers,” said Chris Gerrish, President of Rochester Electronics. “For those industries that require continuing production and maintenance support, we will do everything possible to have the critically needed device in stock. Our relationships with Renesas and all our OCM partners continue to grow thanks to our understanding of the importance of being a complimentary piece to the original manufacturer’s service to their customer.”
