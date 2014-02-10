© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

Nokia and HTC sign patent and technology collaboration agreement

Nokia and HTC have settled all pending patent litigation between them, and entered into a patent and technology collaboration agreement.

HTC will make payments to Nokia and the collaboration will involve HTCs LTE patent portfolio, further strengthening Nokias licensing offering. The companies will also explore future technology collaboration opportunities. The full terms of the agreement are confidential.



"We are very pleased to have reached a settlement and collaboration agreement with HTC, which is a long standing licensee for Nokia's standards essential patents," said Paul Melin, chief intellectual property officer at Nokia. "This agreement validates Nokia's implementation patents and enables us to focus on further licensing opportunities."



"Nokia has one of the most preeminent patent portfolios in the industry," said Grace Lei, General Counsel of HTC. "As an industry pioneer in smartphones with a strong patent portfolio, HTC is pleased to come to this agreement, which will enable us to stay focused on innovation for consumers."