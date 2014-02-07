© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com Business | February 07, 2014
The suits come marching in - Intel elects five new corporate vp's
Intel has elected five new corporate vice presidents. So let’s see if the company is serious about its mobile push. Two out of five to the Legal and Corporate Affairs Group.
Aicha Evans has been elected corporate vice president and is general manager of the Wireless Platform Research and Development Group in the Platform Engineering Group. She is responsible for driving wireless engineering for multi-comm products and Intel platforms. Evans joined Intel in 2006 and is based in Hillsboro, Ore.
Suzan A. Miller has been elected corporate vice president and is deputy general counsel in the Legal and Corporate Affairs Group. She oversees the business legal team responsible for Intel's global product and technology business groups. Miller joined Intel in 1991 and is based in Santa Clara, Calif.
Steven R. Rodgers has been elected corporate vice president and is deputy general counsel in the Legal and Corporate Affairs Group. He is responsible for Intel's worldwide patent, licensing and litigation activities. Rodgers joined Intel in 2000 and is based in Chandler, Ariz.
Neil R. Tunmore has been elected corporate vice president and is director of Corporate Services in the Technology and Manufacturing Group. He is responsible for Intel facilities worldwide, including construction, building services, maintenance, environmental health and safety, security, and real estate strategy. Tunmore joined Intel in 1981 and is based in Hillsboro, Ore.
Wen-Hann Wang has been elected corporate vice president and is managing director of Intel Labs. He is responsible for Intel's global research efforts in computing and communications. Wang joined Intel in 1991 and is based in Hillsboro, Ore.
Suzan A. Miller has been elected corporate vice president and is deputy general counsel in the Legal and Corporate Affairs Group. She oversees the business legal team responsible for Intel's global product and technology business groups. Miller joined Intel in 1991 and is based in Santa Clara, Calif.
Steven R. Rodgers has been elected corporate vice president and is deputy general counsel in the Legal and Corporate Affairs Group. He is responsible for Intel's worldwide patent, licensing and litigation activities. Rodgers joined Intel in 2000 and is based in Chandler, Ariz.
Neil R. Tunmore has been elected corporate vice president and is director of Corporate Services in the Technology and Manufacturing Group. He is responsible for Intel facilities worldwide, including construction, building services, maintenance, environmental health and safety, security, and real estate strategy. Tunmore joined Intel in 1981 and is based in Hillsboro, Ore.
Wen-Hann Wang has been elected corporate vice president and is managing director of Intel Labs. He is responsible for Intel's global research efforts in computing and communications. Wang joined Intel in 1991 and is based in Hillsboro, Ore.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments