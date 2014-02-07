© mikael-damkier-dreamstime.com

Cadence to acquire Forte Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Forte Design Systems.

Driven by increasing IP complexity and the need for rapid retargeting of IP to derivative architectures, the high-level synthesis market segment has grown beyond early adopters toward mainstream adoption, as design teams migrate from hand-coded RTL design to SystemC-based design and verification. The addition of Forte’s synthesis and IP products to the Cadence C-to-Silicon Compiler offering will enable Cadence to further drive a SystemC standard flow for design and multi-language verification.



“Growth in the high-level synthesis market segment is accelerating”, said Charlie Huang, senior vice president of the System & Verification Group and Worldwide Field Operations at Cadence. “HLS tools are now addressing a broader application space and producing equal or better quality of results than hand-coded RTL, fueling worldwide adoption and production deployment amongst leading companies. We look forward to welcoming Forte’s technology and skilled team to Cadence to help address this opportunity.”



“Cadence and Forte have compatible approaches to high-level synthesis, and a similar vision to enable migration of design to the system level,” said Sean Dart, CEO of Forte. “The combination will benefit customers through a standardized system-level flow, improved product capabilities for both customer bases, and integration all the way to silicon.”



The acquisition is expected to close within 30 days. Taking into account the effects of merger accounting, the transaction is expected to be slightly accretive to Cadence’s 2014 results of operations and accretive in 2015 and beyond.