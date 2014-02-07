© mopic-_dreamstime.com

IBM looking to sell its chip manufacturing business?

Just a couple of weeks ago, IBM announced it was selling its low-end server business to Lenovo. Now it seems the company is exploring the sale of its semiconductor manufacturing business too.

The potential sale of the chip production activities however, is not as surprising as one might think. IBM had its chips in both Sony's and Microsoft's consoles, but for the latest generations both companies have gone for chips from AMD. Only Nintendo remained with IBM. WSJ reports - citing a source familiar with the matter - that IBM is locking for a potential buyer for the production activities, design is to stay in-house with IBM.



The information is not even a day old and speculations of potential buyers are already running wild. Intel was one of the first names to surface, which is rather unlikely due to technology differences. However, IBM already has licensing agreements with some other big names, such as Global Foundries and Samsung.