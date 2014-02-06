© mopic-_dreamstime.com

Samsung to produce its own fingerprint sensors?

Samsung is rumoured to start producing of its own fingerprint sensors – something that is likely to affect other manufacturers.

If the rumour holds water, it's quite exceptional considering that Samsung usually develop new parts jointly with its suppliers. The recognition sensors are planned for the Galaxy 5s, which is scheduled to see the light of day at the end of the month at the Mobile World Congress, according to etnews.



A strategy that Samsung could use – and quite likely – is to gain control over the product and processes during early production, and then standardise the parts. After that, the product can be outsourced to other manufacturers, the report concludes.