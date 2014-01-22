© kheng-guan-toh-dreamstime.com

Renesas planning mass layoffs?

Japanese chip manufacturer Renesas Electronics is said to negotiate with unions a 20 percent cut of its workforce through voluntary buyouts.

A person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, that the chip manufacturer plans to eliminate about 5'400 jobs, with most reductions coming from administration rather than production.



The final number of buyouts may change depending on negotiations, and the company wants to conclude the reductions by March 2016.