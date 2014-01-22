© vladek-dreamstime.com

GATR awarded $440m contract with U.S. Army

GATR awarded a contract USD 440 million by the U.S. Army for inflatable satellite communications antennas.

GATR Technologies has been awarded a 5 year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Army Project Manager, Warfighter Information Network-Tactical (PM WIN-T), Product Manager Satellite Communications (PdM SATCOM), Commercial SATCOM Terminal Program (CSTP) Office.



GATR President Paul Gierow remarked, “This contract validates the sustained adoption of GATR’s technology by the Warfighter and signifies our evolution as provider of integrated solutions.”



Mr. Gierow noted, “We were extremely fortunate to leverage early Small Business Innovative Research contracts and Quick Reaction Funding from the Department of Defense to help us initially field and improve our technology. This contract allows conventional forces to take advantage of the same cost savings and lighter profile already benefitting the Special Operations community, Marine Corps Expeditionary Units, and other early adopters.”