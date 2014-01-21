© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Congatec expands into Russia

Congatec AG has appointed Pavel Andrievskiy as Regional Sales Manager for the Russian Federation and CIS countries (incl. Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan etc.).

He is responsible for direct sales, support and the steady expansion of congatec’s network of sales partners.



“I want to make congatec the first choice for Russian customers in the embedded market and build a reputation as the preferred vendor for innovative embedded solutions,” summarizes Pavel his medium-term goals.



"Russia is a strategic market where we see great potential for growth for our embedded technologies. With Pavel’s support we will be able to successfully expand our position in the region," states Bernd Hacker, VP Sales and Marketing at congatec AG.