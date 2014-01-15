© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

SuVolta raises USD 10.6 million in corporate and venture funding

SuVolta will use the funding to accelerate integration of low-power chip technology for the internet of things, DRAM and mobile applications.

SuVolta has secured USD 10.6 million in funding. New investor Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited participated in the round along with existing investors Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (KPCB), August Capital, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Northgate Capital and DAG Ventures.



SuVolta will use the funding to accelerate the integration of its low-power chip technology into the design and fabrication of semiconductor integrated circuits (ICs) for ultra-low power applications, such as DRAM, Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile computing.



“As we move towards an increasingly connected world, reducing power consumption and controlling costs are the semiconductor industry’s greatest challenges,” said Forest Baskett, SuVolta Board member and general partner at NEA. “SuVolta is solving these challenges while enhancing the industry’s most cost-effective process technology – planar, bulk CMOS – which is critical for the emerging Internet of Things market.”



“Fujitsu Semiconductor is committed to advancing the development of energy efficient products for the consumer and mobile markets,” said Haruyoshi Yagi, Corporate Senior Executive Vice President at Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited. “Our investment in SuVolta is a reflection of the excellent working relationship between the companies and our confidence in the value of DDC technology at a variety of process nodes.”



“This funding demonstrates the excitement surrounding our technology and the benefits it can bring large markets such as DRAM, IoT and mobile computing,” said Bruce McWilliams, president and CEO of SuVolta. “With DDC technology now in volume production, we are seeing increased interest from leading foundries and semiconductor companies seeking a competitive advantage through ultra-low-power optimization.”