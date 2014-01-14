© alexskopje-dreamstime.com Embedded | January 14, 2014
Freescale Semiconductor CFO to retire
Freescale Semiconductor's CFO, Alan Campbell, will retire from the company. The company has engaged an executive recruitment firm to assist in the process of identifying a successor.
Campbell joined Motorola in 1979 and became the chief financial officer of its Semiconductor Products Sector in 2000. He guided Freescale through an initial public offering in 2004, the leveraged buyout in 2006 and the second public offering of shares in 2011.
“Although Alan and his contributions to Freescale will be sorely missed, we respect his decision to retire and wish him all the best going forward,” said Gregg Lowe, president and CEO. “Alan left an indelible mark on the company during his tenure here. His tireless efforts in reshaping the company’s cost structure, reducing debt and driving investment in new products have positioned the company for growth and long-term success.”
“I will always cherish my experiences at the company,” said Campbell. “I am proud of the accomplishments we’ve made as a team and am confident in the capabilities of the team to continue driving success.”
Campbell will continue in his role as CFO during the transition.
