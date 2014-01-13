© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

New EMEA boss at Avnet Technology Solutions

Avnet Technology Solutions, an operating group of Avnet, has appointed of Sukh Rayat as senior vice president, Avnet Global Computing Components (AGCC) EMEA, with immediate effect.

Sukh moves from his current position as senior vice president, Avnet Technology Solutions, north region.



Sukh is part of the Avnet Global Computing Components (AGCC) management team and is responsible for the day-to-day operations and growth of Avnet’s computer components and integrated solutions offerings in the EMEA region. The EMEA Integrated Solutions (IS) team also moves into the AGCC business. Sukh is based in Bracknell and reports directly to Jaideep Malhotra, senior vice president, AGCC, Global, with immediate effect.



Tony Madden, senior vice president, supplier business executive for Avnet Technology Solutions, Global, assumes responsibility for the strategic direction and day-to-day operations of Avnet Technology Solutions, UK.



Graeme Watt, president, Avnet Technology Solutions, EMEA, stated, “I would like to personally thank Sukh for his drive and commitment during his time as senior vice president, north region. Sukh brings a wealth of experience to the EMEA AGCC team, and I am sure he will be very successful in accelerating the success of that integral part of the global business. I’d also like to welcome Tony Madden into our team. As an experienced senior executive, Tony aligns business goals with relationships locally, regionally and globally, making him a great asset to our EMEA operations.”