© mopic-_dreamstime.com

ASE and Micron to form JV?

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) and chipmaker Micron Technology is rumoured to set up a joint venture fab in China.

The fab – which will be located in Xi'an, China – will reportedly be focusing on packaging and testing on next-gen DRAM products from Micron, reports DigiTimes.



ASE stepped away from the DRAM backend business back in 2011, when it integrated is ASE Power Technology subsidiary into its operations. If these rumours hold water, it would mean a return of ASE to the DRAM backend business.