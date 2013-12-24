© ljupco-smokovski-dreamstime.com Business | December 24, 2013
Alcatel-Lucent to sell LGS Innovations
Alcatel-Lucent agrees to sell LGS Innovations LLC, its US Federal Government-serving subsidiary, to Madison Dearborn Partners and CoVant.
Alcatel-Lucent has signed a definitive agreement for the sale of its subsidiary, LGS Innovations LLC, to a US-based company owned by a Madison Dearborn Partners-led investor group that includes CoVant.
The divestment forms part of the commitments outlined by Alcatel-Lucent in The Shift Plan. Announced in June the plan set out the strategy to reposition the company as a specialist in IP Networking and Ultra-Broadband Access, while reducing its fixed cost structure by EUR 1 billion and making selective asset sales to generate at least EUR 1 billion by the end of 2015.
The cash transaction agreed between Alcatel-Lucent and the Madison Dearborn/CoVant group will comprise a total amount of up to USD 200 million, of which 50 per cent will be paid at closing, and up to 50 per cent in a subsequent variable component to be determined on the divested company’s results of operations for the 2014 fiscal year. Closing of the transaction is subject to certain conditions, including US Government approvals, and is targeted to occur in the first quarter of 2014.
Michel Combes, CEO of Alcatel-Lucent, said: “We have, under The Shift Plan, made a firm commitment to divesting assets as and when the right opportunity arises for Alcatel-Lucent, and for the assets themselves. Today’s agreement with Madison Dearborn and CoVant represents the right opportunity for Alcatel-Lucent and LGS Innovations. We wish the LGS team well as they start a new chapter in their long and trusted service to the US Federal Government.”
“LGS Innovations is a highly attractive business and we’re pleased to have the opportunity to evolve the company,” commented Doug Grissom, a managing director at Madison Dearborn and head of the firm’s Business and Government Services team. “We look forward to partnering with the management team and CoVant to the benefit of LGS Innovations LLC’s customers and employees.”
The divestment forms part of the commitments outlined by Alcatel-Lucent in The Shift Plan. Announced in June the plan set out the strategy to reposition the company as a specialist in IP Networking and Ultra-Broadband Access, while reducing its fixed cost structure by EUR 1 billion and making selective asset sales to generate at least EUR 1 billion by the end of 2015.
The cash transaction agreed between Alcatel-Lucent and the Madison Dearborn/CoVant group will comprise a total amount of up to USD 200 million, of which 50 per cent will be paid at closing, and up to 50 per cent in a subsequent variable component to be determined on the divested company’s results of operations for the 2014 fiscal year. Closing of the transaction is subject to certain conditions, including US Government approvals, and is targeted to occur in the first quarter of 2014.
Michel Combes, CEO of Alcatel-Lucent, said: “We have, under The Shift Plan, made a firm commitment to divesting assets as and when the right opportunity arises for Alcatel-Lucent, and for the assets themselves. Today’s agreement with Madison Dearborn and CoVant represents the right opportunity for Alcatel-Lucent and LGS Innovations. We wish the LGS team well as they start a new chapter in their long and trusted service to the US Federal Government.”
“LGS Innovations is a highly attractive business and we’re pleased to have the opportunity to evolve the company,” commented Doug Grissom, a managing director at Madison Dearborn and head of the firm’s Business and Government Services team. “We look forward to partnering with the management team and CoVant to the benefit of LGS Innovations LLC’s customers and employees.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments