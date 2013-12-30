© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

Dialog ups revenue guidance

Dialog Semiconductor increases its underlying revenue outlook for Q4 2013.

On 29 October 2013 Dialog Semiconductor outlined its outlook for underlying revenue in Q4 2013 in a range of USD 270 - 295 million.



Due to stronger than anticipated demand in its Mobile Systems segment, Dialog Semiconductor now expects to report underlying revenue in Q4 2013 of at least USD 310 million. This will result in full year underlying revenue of at least USD 866 million.