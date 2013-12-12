© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

innovaphone partners with Ingram Micro in EMEA

innovaphone has entered into a European distribution agreement with Ingram Micro. The new agreement expands the offer of Ingram Micro Unified Communications & Collaboration Solutions.

“innovaphone solutions are easy to use, provide a best-in-class user experience and will equip our resellers with a best of breed communication solutions”, says Christophe Mory, Senior Manager UC EMEA at Ingram Micro “This is particularly evident when you look at Green IT: innovaphone was one of the first manufacturers in the market to implement the “Energy Efficient Ethernet Standard 802.3az” in their products. The latter ensures that an Ethernet port only consumes power when data are being transferred.”



Konstantin Kruse, Head of International Sales innovaphone AG, commented on this announcement, “We are excited to strengthen our Distributor relationship regionally and this European agreement will allow innovaphone to work with Ingram Micro to educate resellers on the importance of VoIP within UC deployments and enable them to offer optimized solutions that will increase their revenue and grow.”