America II and RCD Components sign agreement

America II Electronics, Inc. has entered into a global distribution agreement with RCD Components, a manufacturer of standard and custom resistor, capacitor, coil and delay lines.

Under terms of the agreement, America II will distribute RCD’s high-precision product lines for the power management, medical, audio, military, aerospace, advanced energy, and custom/specialty markets.



“As our channel continues to grow, America II is focused on being the market leader,” said Brian Ellison, President of America II Electronics. “We’re committed to delivering new lines and strategically growing our product portfolio. Our partnership with RCD Components allows us to deliver some of the most flexible solutions available to our worldwide customers. Their SWIFT™ service is a great example, in which RCD can make and ship non-stock—and even non-standard—resistors in as little as three days. This gives us the ability to provide incredibly prompt delivery when customers are caught in a bind.”



“We’re extremely pleased to have America II as an authorized distributor,” said MaryJo Allen, National Sales Manager at RCD Components. “For more than 40 years, RCD has had a business philosophy dedicated to providing unmatched quality, exceptional customer service and competitive pricing. We know America II shares those values, and we’re excited about the potential in this partnership.”