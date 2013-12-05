© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

CMOSIS to be acquired by TA Associates

TA Associates, a private equity firm, has agreed to acquire CMOSIS. The transaction is conditional on regulatory clearance and is expected to be completed by early 2014. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CMOSIS is a player in the industrial, scientific and professional markets for image sensors, covering applications such as machine vision, high-end digital photography, digital cinema, aerospace & scientific, medical and biometrics. CMOSIS employs over 60 people and is based in Antwerp, Belgium.



Luc De Mey, Chairman and CEO of CMOSIS, commented: “This transaction will allow CMOSIS to continue growing as an independent company with the support of TA Associates, a strong financial partner that has an impressive track record in building technology companies and is committed to supporting our future growth. I would like to take the opportunity to thank Capital-E, ING and PMV for their strong support in growing CMOSIS.”



J. Morgan Seigler, a Principal at TA Associates (UK), LLP who will join the company’s Board of Directors, commented: “The CMOSIS management team has demonstrated expertise in building image sensor businesses. We are excited to partner with such experienced and successful entrepreneurs. CMOSIS is profitable, with a highly reputable brand, attractive client base, and impressive and accelerating growth.”



The image sensor market is growing and predicted to exceed USD 8 billion by 2014, according to Yole Développement. CMOSIS is focused on several smaller, but high-growth, segments within this market such as machine vision, production cameras, traffic enforcement, medical devices and high-end consumer products.



Ajit Nedungadi, a Managing Director at TA Associates (UK), LLP who will also join the company’s Board of Directors, commented: “CCD has traditionally been the dominant technology in the high-end image sensor market that CMOSIS serves. The migration to CMOS is being driven by a lower cost of manufacturing, lower power requirements, higher speeds and improved sensor resolution. This accelerating market shift should continue to prove favorable for CMOSIS.”