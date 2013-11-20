© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Mouser to distribute Hamlin sensor solutions

Mouser will partner globally with Hamlin Electronics to offer Hamlin’s line of sensors, Reed Relays, and Reed Switches.

“Mouser is pleased to announce that it is now offering an extensive line of sensing products from Hamlin Electronics,” said Keith Privett, Mouser’s Vice President, Supplier Management. “Mouser’s engagement with Hamlin provides our customers worldwide with an enhanced selection of industry-leading Reed, Hall-effect, Inductive, and Magneto Resistive Sensors, Reed Switches, and Reed Relays.”