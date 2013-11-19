© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com

Caeleste and PCO cooperate on CMOS image sensors

Caeleste and PCO announce their collaboration to explore novel concepts and ideas in the field of CMOS image sensors.

This collaboration is aimed at innovative and advanced product developments and will keep PCO a leader in state-of-the art scientific and industrial cameras.



Patrick Henckes, CEO of Caeleste : “We are very happy to be able to team up with of one of the most advanced scientific camera manufacturers in the world. Our beyond-state-of-the-art focus fits perfectly their continuous innovation efforts.“



Dr. Emil Ott, CEO of PCO : “We are excited to start together with the experts of Caeleste to explore new frontiers in image sensors. We are looking forward, what the combination of Caelestes Know-How and creativity paired with our technical skills in camera design might achieve.”