© heintje joseph lee dreamstime.com Components | November 07, 2013
TE Connectivity expands VITA 66.1 series
TE Connectivity's new VITA 66.1 Ruggedized Optical Backplane interconnect system that has been designed to meet the needs of high-bandwidth applications such as for high-definition video and images and more specifically for computing applications requiring optical infrastructure.
The new system fully complies with VITA 66.1 / ANSI and is ideal for many industries and applications, including: embedded computing, ruggedized military applications, commercial aerospace and the geophysical industry.
“As high-bandwidth and high-frequency applications arise, many system designers are looking to ruggedized optical interconnects to satisfy today’s needs as well as future-proof tomorrow’s requirements,” said Rod Smith, product manager, TE Connectivity, Global Aerospace, Defense & Marine.
This connector system enables TE to offer range of solutions for customer-specific applications, depending on specific needs. TE continues to expand its offering in support of the VMEbus structure by introducing its optical versions under the VITA 66.1 series. The optical system is offered in both a receptacle (backplane) and mating plug (daughtercard) connectors which interconnect up to two MT ferrules, each accommodating up to 24 fiber paths.
The new VITA 66.1 compliant Ruggedized Optical System is designed to complement the RF, power, and high-speed electrical modules that have been developed and adopted by the standard.
TE’s Ruggedized Optical System is built to survive
“As high-bandwidth and high-frequency applications arise, many system designers are looking to ruggedized optical interconnects to satisfy today’s needs as well as future-proof tomorrow’s requirements,” said Rod Smith, product manager, TE Connectivity, Global Aerospace, Defense & Marine.
This connector system enables TE to offer range of solutions for customer-specific applications, depending on specific needs. TE continues to expand its offering in support of the VMEbus structure by introducing its optical versions under the VITA 66.1 series. The optical system is offered in both a receptacle (backplane) and mating plug (daughtercard) connectors which interconnect up to two MT ferrules, each accommodating up to 24 fiber paths.
The new VITA 66.1 compliant Ruggedized Optical System is designed to complement the RF, power, and high-speed electrical modules that have been developed and adopted by the standard.
TE’s Ruggedized Optical System is built to survive
- Cycle Life (Mate/Unmate) of 100 Mates
- Shock: OS1 (20G) / OS2 (40G) & Bench Handling
- Random Vibration: V1 & V2 (PSD = 0.04 G^2/Hz), V3 (PSD = 0.1 G^2/Hz)
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments