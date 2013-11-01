© mircea bezergheanu dreamstime.com

Arrow signs distribution agreement with Variscite

Arrow Electronics has signed a distribution agreement with Variscite, a manufacturer of embedded solutions and system-on-modules (SOM).

Under the agreement, Arrow will distribute all products offered by Variscite in the Americas.



“At Arrow, we work closely with our customers on software integration and development, user interface, wireless connectivity, security and certification, to understand their needs and offer ‘make versus buy’ solutions,” said Aiden Mitchell, director of supplier marketing for Arrow Electronics. “Our customers will benefit from Variscite’s expertise in the SOM and board space for applications processors. They are a solid addition to our ecosystem.”