Data Respons: Contract from Medical sector

Data Respons has been awarded a contract of NOK 12 million with a customer in the medical industry.

The contract will be fulfilled during the next years. The contract comprises deliveries of advanced computer solutions and products embedded in the customer's end product.



"Our customer wants a strategic partner throughout the product life cycle, from early development stages to recurring deliveries", says CEO of Data Respons ASA Kenneth Ragnvaldsen. "Such computer solutions require high quality, local expertise and well-established production and delivery capabilities in Asia."