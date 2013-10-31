© mablelo dreamstime.com

Xilinx and TSMC reach volume production milestone

Xilinx announced production release of the Virtex-7 HT family, the industry’s first heterogeneous 3D ICs in production.

With this milestone, all Xilinx 28nm 3D IC families are now in volume production. These 28nm devices were developed on TSMC’s Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS) 3D IC process that produces significant silicon scaling, power and performance benefits by integrating multiple components on a single device. This achievement at 28nm positions Xilinx for further success with TSMC’s proven 20SoC and 16FinFET processes, enabling the company to extend its leadership in All Programmable 3D ICs.



“Collaborating with TSMC to successfully reach CoWoS volume production cements Xilinx’s position as both a pioneer and industry leader in 3D IC technology and products,” said Victor Peng,senior vice president and general manager of products at Xilinx. “Working together, we have honed the procedures and technologies to produce the next generation of groundbreaking, CoWoS-based 3D ICs, and are now positioned to leverage TSMC’s 20SoC and 16nm FinFET process with our UltraScale™ architecture to further our industry lead.”



“TSMC continues to push Moore’s Law and system integration further with our leading-edge, turnkey CoWoS 3D IC process,” said Dr. Jack Sun, TSMC Vice President, Research & Development and Chief Technology Officer. “We have worked extensively with Xilinx to achieve these results and look forward to additional manufacturing and product breakthroughs in the years ahead as we extend our collaborative efforts.”



Xilinx has utilized TSMC’s advanced technology CoWoS process to produce the world’s leading high-capacity and high-bandwidth programmable logic devices targeted at the next generation of wired communications, high-performance computing, medical image processing and ASIC prototyping and emulation applications.



The Xilinx Virtex-7 HT FPGAs are the world’s first heterogeneous, all programmable devices, and feature up to sixteen, 28Gbps and seventy–two, 13.1Gbps transceivers, making them the only single-package solution for high-bandwidth, high-speed Nx100G and 400G line card applications in optical transport networks.



In addition to the Virtex-7 HT FPGAs, two other homogeneous devices in the 3D IC family have been in volume production since early 2013. The Virtex-7 2000T FPGA provides the equivalent of 20 million ASIC gates, making it an excellent candidate for system integration, ASIC replacement and ASIC prototyping and emulation. The Virtex-7 X1140T delivers ninety-six, 13.1Gbps 10GBASE-KR compliant transceivers for ultra high-performance wired communication applications with unparalleled levels of integration and performance.