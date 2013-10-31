© mablelo dreamstime.com Components | October 31, 2013
Xilinx and TSMC reach volume production milestone
Xilinx announced production release of the Virtex-7 HT family, the industry’s first heterogeneous 3D ICs in production.
With this milestone, all Xilinx 28nm 3D IC families are now in volume production. These 28nm devices were developed on TSMC’s Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS) 3D IC process that produces significant silicon scaling, power and performance benefits by integrating multiple components on a single device. This achievement at 28nm positions Xilinx for further success with TSMC’s proven 20SoC and 16FinFET processes, enabling the company to extend its leadership in All Programmable 3D ICs.
“Collaborating with TSMC to successfully reach CoWoS volume production cements Xilinx’s position as both a pioneer and industry leader in 3D IC technology and products,” said Victor Peng,senior vice president and general manager of products at Xilinx. “Working together, we have honed the procedures and technologies to produce the next generation of groundbreaking, CoWoS-based 3D ICs, and are now positioned to leverage TSMC’s 20SoC and 16nm FinFET process with our UltraScale™ architecture to further our industry lead.”
“TSMC continues to push Moore’s Law and system integration further with our leading-edge, turnkey CoWoS 3D IC process,” said Dr. Jack Sun, TSMC Vice President, Research & Development and Chief Technology Officer. “We have worked extensively with Xilinx to achieve these results and look forward to additional manufacturing and product breakthroughs in the years ahead as we extend our collaborative efforts.”
Xilinx has utilized TSMC’s advanced technology CoWoS process to produce the world’s leading high-capacity and high-bandwidth programmable logic devices targeted at the next generation of wired communications, high-performance computing, medical image processing and ASIC prototyping and emulation applications.
The Xilinx Virtex-7 HT FPGAs are the world’s first heterogeneous, all programmable devices, and feature up to sixteen, 28Gbps and seventy–two, 13.1Gbps transceivers, making them the only single-package solution for high-bandwidth, high-speed Nx100G and 400G line card applications in optical transport networks.
In addition to the Virtex-7 HT FPGAs, two other homogeneous devices in the 3D IC family have been in volume production since early 2013. The Virtex-7 2000T FPGA provides the equivalent of 20 million ASIC gates, making it an excellent candidate for system integration, ASIC replacement and ASIC prototyping and emulation. The Virtex-7 X1140T delivers ninety-six, 13.1Gbps 10GBASE-KR compliant transceivers for ultra high-performance wired communication applications with unparalleled levels of integration and performance.
“Collaborating with TSMC to successfully reach CoWoS volume production cements Xilinx’s position as both a pioneer and industry leader in 3D IC technology and products,” said Victor Peng,senior vice president and general manager of products at Xilinx. “Working together, we have honed the procedures and technologies to produce the next generation of groundbreaking, CoWoS-based 3D ICs, and are now positioned to leverage TSMC’s 20SoC and 16nm FinFET process with our UltraScale™ architecture to further our industry lead.”
“TSMC continues to push Moore’s Law and system integration further with our leading-edge, turnkey CoWoS 3D IC process,” said Dr. Jack Sun, TSMC Vice President, Research & Development and Chief Technology Officer. “We have worked extensively with Xilinx to achieve these results and look forward to additional manufacturing and product breakthroughs in the years ahead as we extend our collaborative efforts.”
Xilinx has utilized TSMC’s advanced technology CoWoS process to produce the world’s leading high-capacity and high-bandwidth programmable logic devices targeted at the next generation of wired communications, high-performance computing, medical image processing and ASIC prototyping and emulation applications.
The Xilinx Virtex-7 HT FPGAs are the world’s first heterogeneous, all programmable devices, and feature up to sixteen, 28Gbps and seventy–two, 13.1Gbps transceivers, making them the only single-package solution for high-bandwidth, high-speed Nx100G and 400G line card applications in optical transport networks.
In addition to the Virtex-7 HT FPGAs, two other homogeneous devices in the 3D IC family have been in volume production since early 2013. The Virtex-7 2000T FPGA provides the equivalent of 20 million ASIC gates, making it an excellent candidate for system integration, ASIC replacement and ASIC prototyping and emulation. The Virtex-7 X1140T delivers ninety-six, 13.1Gbps 10GBASE-KR compliant transceivers for ultra high-performance wired communication applications with unparalleled levels of integration and performance.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments