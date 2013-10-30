© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Tsuneo Takahashi, Renesas global sales head

Renesas has appointed Tsuneo Takahashi as Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Marketing Officer (CSMO) as well as Chief of the Global Sales and Marketing Division.

To make the responsibility for sales and marketing strategies on a global basis explicit, Renesas will rename the Sales and Marketing Division to the Global Sales and Marketing Division as of November 1. In his new role, Takahashi will take the leadership in coordinating the global sales divisions and, at the same time as grasping the needs of the customers worldwide, will aim at improving the value Renesas provides and work towards maximizing sales, profits, and joint development projects with customers.



Takahashi has experience spanning over 30 years in business and management in the electronics industry, and will assume his new roles on November 1, 2013.



“Renesas has the power to capture the world's leading share of microcontrollers. I am looking forward to contributing to the further development and growth of Renesas business with its global customers in targeted fields and applications by taking full advantage of Renesas' strength and experience in microcontrollers,” said Takahashi. “The key solutions and applications that Renesas supplies are a close match to the needs of the global market and I am confident that Renesas will be able to contribute to global social progress as a major player in its field.”