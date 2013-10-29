© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com Business | October 29, 2013
ARM partner up with Nordic Semiconductor
ARM and Nordic Semiconductor has entered into an agreement to incorporate Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) solutions with the ARM mbed IoT device development platform.
This collaboration will enable developers to quickly and easily create new Bluetooth-connected devices and applications that leverage Nordic’s system on chips (SoCs) which are based on the ARM Cortex-M processor series.
This agreement will help to drive the innovation and deployment of BLE-enabled devices in key growth markets including wearables, mobile accessories, fitness, toys, healthcare and consumer electronics.
“Nordic’s ultra-low power, wireless SoCs will help bring to life the next generation of internet-connected devices. ARM wants to give developers broad access to solutions that fuel the innovation and exciting diversity of devices that will characterize the Internet of Things,” said John Cornish, executive vice president and general manager, System Design Division, ARM. “ARM will continue to work with its partners to ensure that the right ecosystem of tools and technology is in place for a diverse professional developer audience to create smart, connected products.”
“The Internet of Things will be powered by small, ultra low power SoCs that need to be cost-effective for the consumer opportunities, and this agreement brings together two technology leaders to get these solutions into developers’ hands more efficiently,” said Svenn Tore Larsen, chief executive officer, Nordic Semiconductor. “We are excited to be teaming with ARM to deliver important BLE solutions based on the industry-standard Cortex-M processor family through the mbed platform, so that developers can move quickly to innovate with this technology.”
