© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Martin Bielesch new regional VP sales at SILICA

SILICA, an Avnet company, has promoted Martin Bielesch to Regional Vice President Sales for Central Europe, effective immediately.

He will be responsible for SILICA’s sales and demand creation strategy in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH), reporting directly to Mario Orlandi, VP Sales and Marketing SILICA EMEA.



Martin Bielesch joined SILICA in 2012 as General Manager Lighting & New Markets. In addition to his new assignment, Bielesch will continue leading the Lighting and New Markets group EMEA.



Mario Orlandi comments: “SILICA is built around exceptionally talented people who have passion for technology and for serving customers and Martin is the perfect match to drive our sales and demand creation efforts in Central Europe. His experience and understanding of the market will help leading us through the next important phases of our development in Central Europe as we strive to execute on our strategy”.



“I am excited for the opportunity to lead SILICA’s largest sales region and to manage one of the most compelling distribution brands in Central Europe. I look forward to helping SILICA grow, while ensuring that our customers and supplier partners reach optimal success and achieve the greatest business benefit with our solutions and services”, Martin Bielesch comments.



Prior to joining SILICA, Bielesch served as the Vice President Deputy Managing Director EMEA at Future Electronics Ltd. Within this role he had responsibility for Central/Eastern Europe, France, Israel and RSA and assumed the lead for Supply Chain and logistics operations.