Arrow completes Computerlinks acquisition

Arrow Electronics has completed its acquisition of Computerlinks, expanding the company's geographic footprint in regards to computing solutions.

“The acquisition of Computerlinks supports our strategy to serve the data center of the future and strengthens our position in this rapidly growing segment,” said Michael J. Long, chairman, president and CEO of Arrow.



Headquartered in Munich, Germany, Computerlinks has operations in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. Sales in 2013 are estimated to total approximately EUR 700 million (USD 966 million, in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States), and this acquisition is expected to be USD .20 to USD .24 accretive to earnings per share, excluding the impact of the amortization of related intangible assets, in the first year post closing. The purchase price is approximately EUR 230 million (USD 317 million).