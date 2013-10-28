© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Micron appoints VP of Advanced Controller Development

Micron Technology has appointed Brian Angell, vice president, Advanced Controller Development.

Angell will be responsible for leading Micron‘s controller development in support of Micron’s enterprise, mobile and embedded businesses. He most recently served as vice president of engineering for NVIDIA's mobile business unit — one of multiple roles he held at NVIDIA since joining the company in 2002.



“As Micron continues our evolution to more systems-level solutions, we continue to invest in the area of systems enablement that includes a focus in areas such as controller, firmware and software development,” said Micron President Mark Adams. “We couldn‘t be more excited to have someone of Brian’s caliber leading Micron's advanced controller development efforts.”