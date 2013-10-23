© photodynamx dreamstime.com

Kontron extends distribution agreement with Arrow

Kontron has extended its European distribution agreement with Arrow to include the Kontron portfolio of Communication Servers.

Regarding the new agreement with Arrow, Cees Koetsier, Head of Indirect Channel at Kontron, comments: "By extending our relationship with Arrow, we are strengthening our sales channels for infrastructure and edge servers for networked high-availability applications across the whole of Europe. The agreement aims at expanding the reach of our communication servers and the improvement of design-win rates in the areas of carrier grade telecom networks, governmental computing, medical IT, as well as any infrastructure that requires long-term availability and the high reliability for heterogeneous ‘Internet of Things’ applications. The combination of our carrier-grade and cloud hardware design expertise and customization flexibility with our superior customer reach via Arrow, generates an excellent eco-system for innovative applications."



Amir Mobayen, Vice President/General Manager at Arrow OEM Computing Solutions (OCS), believes the new level of partnership with Kontron will be very much welcomed by Arrow’s prominent OEM customer base in EMEA: "With the addition of Kontron Communication Servers, we will not only be supplying leading telecom computing platforms, we will also be supplying, through our Solution Architects, fully integrated systems with highly qualified engineering services for very diverse application requirements across the communications market. System engineers working on either telecom or cloud based applications are increasingly depending on commercial-off-the-shelf standardized hardware to improve their go-to-market competitiveness."