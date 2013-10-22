© anthony bolan dreamstime.com

KOE Europe extends distribution agreement with Data Modul

KOE Europe has extended its European distribution agreement Data Modul. Data Modul will now also operate as a franchised KOE distributor in the UK, Italy and the Nordic region.

Announcing the extension of distribution agreement with Data Modul, Mark Stanley, General Manager, KOE Europe explained, “The expansion of KOE’s distribution sales channel in the UK, Italy and Nordic regions with Data Modul is fully merited. Data Modul has shown a high level of achievement in developing and supporting new display business for KOE in central Europe. We expect further growth and business success for Data Modul in the new regions.”



Walter King, Chief Operating Officer, Data Modul commented, “The growth of our successful relationship with KOE is very much a result of our continued philosophy of total solution design. Data Modul prides itself by providing customers with value-added product solutions. This helps customers to shorten design and development cycles and thus reduce the time to market for their products. KOE has a broad, high quality display product portfolio and we are looking forward to the challenge of taking these products to a broader European market.”